Lonzo Ball's Controversial Statement on Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
For many NBA players, Kobe Bryant is either the greatest player of all time or on their Mount Rushmore of greatest players. Surprisingly, for Los Angeles native Lonzo Ball, he isn't.
During an episode of The WAE Show, Ball revealed that he doesn't have Kobe on his Mount Rushmore of all-time greats because of the fact that Bryant has the most missed shots in NBA history.
“I love Kobe Bryant, but he was never the best player to me when I was watching him," Ball said. "Just because he’s got the most misses ever, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know. But back to Curry—his resume, the way he changed the game—he’s the best shooter ever. Carried USA. There ain’t nothing that he hasn’t done, and he’s got the rings to back it up too. So, I don’t know."
Needless to say, Ball's comments quickly went viral and amassed over 60,000 views in under 30 minutes.
The GOAT conversation changes among generations. For many players from the 2010s like Kevin Durant or DeMar DeRozan, Kobe Bryant is their GOAT. For many players from the 80s and 90s like Kevin Garnett or Ray Allen, Michael Jordan is their GOAT. Now, for this younger generation, LeBron James is their GOAT.
While it makes sense for different generations to have different GOATs, it's a bit unreal to not even have Kobe Bryant in their Mount Rushmore.
