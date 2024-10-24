Lonzo Ball's Downgraded Injury Status for Bulls vs Bucks
On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in what will be a very strong early test for the Bulls. Unfortunately for Chicago, they'll be missing one of their key players in the matchup.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Lonzo Ball as out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Ball doesn't have any injuries, his absence will be more of a load management situation because the team will be on a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In Ball's NBA return against the New Orleans Pelicans, he put up 5 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Ball only played 13 minutes in his return, but that was to be expected. There should be no concern from Bulls fans about Ball's limited minutes or absence on Friday night against the Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls have a plethora of guards to step up in Lonzo Ball's absence. If there's one thing the team has too many of, it's guards. Expect a player like Talen Horton-Tucker to have an increased role against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
The first five games of the season will not be too kind for the Chicago Bulls. They're first five games are against the: New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando Magic.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
