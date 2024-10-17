Lonzo Ball's First Shot After Injury Return Goes Viral
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball last appeared in an NBA game on January 14, 2022. Injuries have sidelined Ball for more than two years, but he finally made his return to the court on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While this is just a preseason game, it is a major milestone for Ball after two full seasons away from the court. Drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball was continuing to establish himself as a very consistent and high-level starting guard before this extended absence.
Ball got a nice hand from Bulls fans when he checked into the game.
Getting a pass from Nikola Vucevic, Ball drained a corner three on his first shot attempt.
Via NBA: “LONZO BALL KNOCKS DOWN THE 3 🔥 Welcome back, Lonzo.”
Ball's first basket has gone viral, as it has been shared by several different major platforms.
House of Highlights and Bleacher Report collaborated on a post that tallied over 70,000 likes in just 10 minutes.
Ball’s first stint lasted just over five minutes of game time. The 6-foot-6 guard tallied six points, one assist, and one rebound while converting on both of his three point attempts.
The Bulls are going to be careful with managing Ball’s workload throughout the season. There will be a ramp up process for Ball, but the fact that he is back on the court performing well is an incredible thing to see.
Chicago will open its regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
