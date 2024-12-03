Lonzo Ball's Honest Statement on Injury Recovery
Very few players in the NBA have had to deal with the injuries and perseverance that Lonzo Ball has. After being out of the NBA for over two seasons due to a knee injury, he had another wrist injury that kept him out for 15 games. Ball has finally returned, but the road back hasn't been easy.
Ball's responsibility on the court isn't the easiest one, he has to both facilitate and be a terrific defender capable of switching. In an interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Sun Tribune, he opened up about his injury recovery and finding his defensive prowess again.
“It’s coming back a lot faster than I’d thought,” Ball said. “I feel like I’m getting a little more bounce, a little more spring every game, so hopefully it just keeps improving over time. … I’m probably more cognitive of what I can and can do, but I’m doing things that I thought I wouldn’t be able to do this early, so I have no complaints at all.”
The process to stay on the court is an everyday one for Lonzo Ball. There are no off-weeks for Ball in order to stay progressing. It's an unfortunate reality for an NBA player who's dealt with numerous injuries.
“It’s definitely work that I have to get in every week that I know I have to get in no matter what to stay on a good progression,” Ball said. “Between me, the coaching staff and the training staff, we’re all on the same page pretty much every day. We have to talk every day about it, just make sure that we stay on the straight line. Every game that I’ve been able to play, I’ve been fine. Hopefully I’ll continue to do that.”
Lonzo Ball is back on an NBA court, he's trying his best to stay out there, and that's something every fan should be able to appreciate.
