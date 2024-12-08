Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs 76ers
Lonzo Ball finally returned for the Chicago Bulls on November 27, but the young guard still isn't fully back to form. He's still missing back-to-backs and also still on a minutes restriction.
As the Bulls face off against a Philadelphia 76ers team that's finally close to getting healthy, it looks like Chicago may also be doing the same.
The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball as probable against the Philadelphia 76ers due to left knee injury management.
One should be able to assume that Ball will play against the 76ers, but that he's being listed on the injury report as a precaution. The team always wants to be prepared for the slight chance that Ball's knee isn't responding well from practice or any situation that could arise.
Through seven games with the Bulls this season, Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds on 41.9% shooting from the field. It's a big drop from his career average of 11.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, but fans will have to remain very patient with the guard.
Last season, the Bulls defeated the 76ers 2-1 in the regular season series. Tonight will be the first time that these two teams face off this season. Surprisingly, Philadelphia has won four out of their last seven games.
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 1:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls