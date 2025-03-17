Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Jazz
After stringing together a four-game winning streak, the Chicago Bulls finally lost in their last outing to the Houston Rockets. Now looking to get back in the win column, the Bulls travel to face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night.
The Bulls are 28-39 and sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, but have had their fair share of injuries recently. Standout guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since February 28 and is still set to be sidelined on Monday in Utah.
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball against the Jazz due to a right wrist sprain.
Ball joins three other standout guards on Chicago's injury report for Monday's game: Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. With the Bulls' backcourt depth taking a significant hit due to injuries, Monday's game against a struggling Jazz team could end in an unexpected upset.
After missing two consecutive seasons with injury, Ball has returned to action this season and has made a two-way impact in limited opportunity. The 27-year-old guard has played 35 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 22.2 minutes.
The Bulls are desperately waiting to get Ball on the court again, but since their spot in the Play-In Tournament is practically secured, there is no need to rush him back.
The Bulls and Jazz face off in Utah at 9 p.m. EST on Monday.
