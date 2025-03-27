Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Lakers
The Chicago Bulls are set to host the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for their second meeting in the past week.
The Lakers are entering this game on a one-game winning streak after recently suffering three straight losses. The Lakers defeated the Pacers on Wednesday and are now heading into the second night of a back-to-back series in Chicago on Thursday.
The Bulls are entering this game on a three-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, led by a 37-point outburst from standout guard Coby White.
In their first meeting on Saturday, the Bulls defeated the Lakers in a 31-point victory thanks to White, who finished the game with 36 points. Lakers star LeBron James returned from a seven-game injury absence on Saturday, but the Bulls were still able to blow them out of the water in LA.
The Bulls could be without one of their standout guards on Thursday due to injury. Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable due to a right wrist sprain.
Ball is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season with 37/34/82 shooting splits. Ball has been out since February 28 and is now set to miss his 13th consecutive game. Ball has been a huge help for the Bulls when healthy, but his availability has been a concern.
The Bulls and Lakers are set to face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Reacts to Big Coby White News
Coby White Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Nuggets