Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Nets
After missing two consecutive seasons due to injury, Lonzo Ball has returned to the court and made an impact. The 27-year-old guard has played 35 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 22.2 minutes.
The Bulls have been a big surprise recently, winning three consecutive games, but Ball has not been healthy for them. Ball has missed Chicago's last five games due to a wrist injury, and his status for Thursday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets is not looking great either.
The Bulls have listed Ball as doubtful for Thursday's game due to a right wrist sprain. The veteran point guard also missed practice on Wednesday, and it would take a last-minute miracle for him to be able to suit up on Thursday after not playing since February 28.
With Josh Giddey also doubtful and Ayo Dosunmu ruled out, Ball would have a prime opportunity to step into an expanded role. But, Chicago's guard depth could take a serious hit with all three of them likely sidelined and could spell trouble for the Bulls on Thursday against Brooklyn.
The Bulls are now 27-38 on the season and in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, just two games back from the ninth-place Miami Heat. With a chance to earn home-court advantage for the first round of the Play-In Tournament, the Bulls desperately need to handle the 22-win Nets at home.
