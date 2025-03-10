Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Pacers
After beating the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Chicago Bulls have picked up steam to build a two-game winning streak. Now the Bulls are heading into a huge matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday for another opportunity to make a statement.
Even during their two-game hot streak, the Bulls have been barraged with injuries, but they have been led by young guards Coby White and Josh Giddey to take them over the hump. Their injury concerns are still leaking into Monday night's game, though, as standout guard Lonzo Ball has found his way back on the injury report.
The Bulls have listed Ball as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right wrist sprain. Ball has already missed Chicago's last four contests and is now tracking to miss his fifth straight.
The former second-overall pick has always had injury concerns, but when he is healthy and on the court, he has been a difference-maker. Through 35 games this season, Ball is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals and earned a two-year, $20 million contract extension to stay in Chicago.
The Bulls have been sitting in a weird position and have held onto tenth place in the Eastern Conference for all of 2025. As the franchise starts to build toward next season, Ball's health becomes a top priority and it is no surprise that the Bulls are not rushing him back on the court.
