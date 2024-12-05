Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Spurs
The Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs face off for the first time in the regular season tonight. It's a game that could either propel the Bulls into a winning streak or send the Spurs into a losing streak.
Unfortunately, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama won't be available in the matchup against the Bulls. Zach LaVine and Wembanyama have never faced off in an NBA game before and tonight would have been a very good opportunity. Wembanyama isn't the only big name missing from the matchup, though.
The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball as out against the Spurs due to left knee injury management. Ball doesn't have an injury that fans should be concerned with, the team is holding him out due to the fact that they're on the first night of a back-to-back. The team has deemed tomorrow's game against the Indiana Pacers as the one they want Ball to be available for.
Through six games this season, Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 39/32/0 shooting from the field. His numbers are all far lower than his career averages, but it's clear that it'll still take some type of Ball to return to form. Fortunately, the Bulls are in no need to rush him this season.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 5:00 p.m. EST tonight.
