Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic
Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since October 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball made a triumphant return for the Bulls after a two-year absence, only to be injured again with a wrist injury.
Through the three games that Ball has played, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 35.7% shooting from the field. His numbers have all been much lower, but he's definitely still needed time to ramp up and only averaged 15.7 minutes a game. Now, after being absent for 16 games, there's a chance that Ball may finally return to the Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Lonzo Ball as questionable with a right wrist sprain against the Orlando Magic tonight.
it's the first time Ball has been upgraded in any way since his injury in October and marks a very big moment in his progress to return. If the Chicago Bulls want any chance of defeating the very hot Orlando Magic, they'll probably need Ball's help as well.
Orlando has won the last 9 out of 10 games, despite missing Paolo Banchero for an extended period of time. Their defense has been absolutely superb and will put Chicago to the test. Meanwhile, Chicago's defense has been notoriously bad.
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
