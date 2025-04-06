Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Hornets
The Chicago Bulls have already secured a spot in the play-in tournament but still have a handful of games remaining on their schedule as they look to improve their positioning before the end of the season. On Sunday, they'll head to Charlotte to face a Hornets team that has seen better days as they'll gear up for another year by selecting near the top of the NBA Draft.
For the Bulls, it's been a brand new season since the All-Star break, with Coby White and Josh Giddey earning some serious pay increases on their next contracts. Factor in the elevated play from rookie Matas Buzelis, a future is brewing in Chicago. However, despite a contract extension, one of Chicago's top-paid guards remains on the injury report heading into Sunday's game.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been downgraded to out due to a right wrist injury against the Hornets on Sunday. Ball has missed some serious time since the All-Star break, as he'll now miss his 18th straight game for the team.
It's clear that Chicago still sees a future with Ball, especially after handing him a two-year, $20 million contract in February. However, since then, he's continued to battle injuries and last appeared for the team on February 28th. As Ball finishes off his fourth year in Chicago this season, he won't even reach 80 games played across that stretch.
Now with Lonzo joining his brother LaMelo on the sidelines Sunday afternoon, the Bulls and Hornets are set to tip-off at 1:00 p.m. EST to start the Sunday NBA slate.
