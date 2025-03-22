Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Lakers

The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball on the injury report against the Los Angeles Lakers

Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) celebrates after a 3-point basket as coach Billy Donovan (right) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) watch in the second half at Staples Center. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls continue with their six-game road trip on Saturday to Los Angeles, with an evening contest against the Lakers. Despite the Bulls having zero desire to make the playoffs, their 6-2 record over their last eight games has them firmly in the play-in tournament as the season winds down.

As for the Lakers, a recent stretch of injuries has them narrowly holding on to the third seed in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies right behind them. One storyline to pay attention to is the return of Lonzo Ball to Los Angeles, where he started his career. However, the recent injury report indicates that won't be happening tonight.

The Bulls have listed Ball as out on Saturday due to a left wrist sprain, as the former second-overall pick has missed the last nine games for Chicago and will now miss his 10th straight. After missing nearly the entire month of November earlier this season, the injury bug has hit Ball again.

In just his second active season with the Bulls, Ball has appeared in 35 games while averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Ball was set to become a free agent this offseason but was awarded with a two-year, $20 million extension in February.

With Ball out tonight, that means his last time facing the Lakers remains December 2021, as injuries continue to be a problem for him. Tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

