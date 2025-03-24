Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Nov 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are set to travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday, with both teams coming off rather impressive wins. For the Nuggets, they took down the Houston Rockets on Sunday despite missing Nikola Jokic, while the Bulls handed the Los Angeles Lakers a brutal loss despite them being healthy.

While success for the Nuggets is expected, given their talent and winning ways, this recent stretch of play is out of the normal for Chicago. With a 7-2 record over their last nine games, the Bulls will again be without one of their top guards Monday night as he continues to battle injury.

Bulls guard Lonzo Bal
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

After telling the team he'd join them on their road trip, Lonzo Ball has been ruled out Monday night against the Nuggets. Marking the final game of their six-game road trip, Ball's absence on Monday will be his 11th straight missed game.

While the team handed him a two-year, $20 million extension in February, there's no telling how many games he'll play on the new deal. The truth may be his best days are behind him, as Chicago has seen the former second-overall pick battle injuries constantly. Especially with other guards on the roster showing promise, a change of scenery might be what's best.

As for the rest of the Bulls team, they'll be preparing for their 9:00 p.m. EST tip in Denver Monday night.

