Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball on their injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers

Liam Willerup

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have already locked in their spot for the play-in tournament later this April, but the season isn't over, and there's still an opportunity to move further up the standings to secure a better seed. They have the chance to do so against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, with both teams entering with nearly identical records despite different positioning in their conferences.

Even though it'll take a strong end-of-season run to do so, the possibility of play-in basketball remains in Portland if they can surpass the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. However, the Bulls' recent play won't make it easy for them, but they will be in jeopardy of being without one of their key guards in the rotation.

Chicago has listed guard Lonzo Ball as questionable for Friday's matchup as he deals with a right wrist sprain. Ball missed the entire month of March due to injury and hasn't played since February 28th in the Bulls' overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Despite having battled injuries through his four years in Chicago, the Bulls still opted to hand Ball a two-year, $20 million extension in February that would keep him under contract through at least next season. Ball moved into the starting lineup on January 20th, but constant injuries have kept him off the court.

Whether or not Ball suits up for Chicago, tip-off between the Bulls and Trail Blazers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Josh Giddey on Pace to Join NBA History With Michael Jordan

Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Announces Lonzo Ball Injury Update

Bulls Star Shares Honest Statement Amid Disappointing Season

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News