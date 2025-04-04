Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls have already locked in their spot for the play-in tournament later this April, but the season isn't over, and there's still an opportunity to move further up the standings to secure a better seed. They have the chance to do so against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, with both teams entering with nearly identical records despite different positioning in their conferences.
Even though it'll take a strong end-of-season run to do so, the possibility of play-in basketball remains in Portland if they can surpass the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. However, the Bulls' recent play won't make it easy for them, but they will be in jeopardy of being without one of their key guards in the rotation.
Chicago has listed guard Lonzo Ball as questionable for Friday's matchup as he deals with a right wrist sprain. Ball missed the entire month of March due to injury and hasn't played since February 28th in the Bulls' overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.
Despite having battled injuries through his four years in Chicago, the Bulls still opted to hand Ball a two-year, $20 million extension in February that would keep him under contract through at least next season. Ball moved into the starting lineup on January 20th, but constant injuries have kept him off the court.
Whether or not Ball suits up for Chicago, tip-off between the Bulls and Trail Blazers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
