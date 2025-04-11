Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Wizards
The Chicago Bulls are set to play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night when they welcome the Washington Wizards to town. While both of these teams could end up selecting in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Wizards and Bulls are separated by 20 games in the standings as Washington eyes the first overall pick.
Regardless, there's still basketball left this season for both sides, as the Bulls can take the 3-1 regular season series victory with a win. While most of Chicago's rotational pieces are healthy for Friday's contest, one still remains on the injury report.
Set to miss his 21st straight game, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out with a right wrist sprain. Unless Ball plays in the team's final game versus the Philadelphia 76ers, he's set to end the season with 35 games played and just 70 games played total across his four-year, $80 million contract.
While the Bulls did extend Ball with a two-year, $20 million deal with a team option, there's no telling what the future will be for Ball, given the constant battle with injuries. Now that Chicago seemingly has their future backcourt with Coby White and Josh Giddey, Ball will be competing with Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, and potentially Tre Jones next year for minutes.
Ball's absence aside, the Bulls and Wizards are set to tip-off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST.
