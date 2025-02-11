Lonzo Ball's Status for Bulls vs Pistons
The Chicago Bulls are set for their first of two straight games on Tuesday ahead of the all-star break.
The Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons and will be without a fan favorite and starter for this game. Lonzo Ball will miss Tuesday’s game as he manages his lingering left knee injury and he is also currently sick with influenza. Ball hasn’t played since February 4th when the Bulls played the Miami Heat.
Ball being ruled out on Tuesday is a huge hit and even more of a hit following the trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Following the LaVine trade and rumors of the guard being traded, the Bulls would extend the oldest Ball brother as both parties agreed to a two-year $20M deal.
Ball has started the past two games he has been active. He has participated in 30 games so far this season as he is still battling injuries. In the 30 games this season that Ball has played, he has averaged 7.2 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 36/34/86 from the field.
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are currently tied 1-1 during the regular season series. Detroit took the latest game, but Ball finished that contest with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.
Tip off between the two Eastern Conference teams is set for 8:00 PM EST.
