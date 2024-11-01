Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets
The Chicago Bulls may not be the most talked about team in the NBA, but the they've been a very fun watch in this early regular season. After a 20 point comeback against the Orlando Magic, they're now the third seed with a 3-2 record.
What lies ahead for the Chicago Bulls is the Brooklyn Nets tonight. While Brooklyn has a 2-3 record, they're also a team that just defeated the Memphis Grizzlies. Chicago will likely have to handle the matchup shorthanded.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Lonzo Ball as out with a right wrist sprain. Ball is expected to miss 10 days of action with the Bulls and has already missed one game. Ball suffered the injury during a 126-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
A previous MRI showed that Ball's wrist sprain was between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 sprain. When previously interviewed about the injury, Ball said that if he played on it, he could risk elevating it to a Grade 3.
"If I play on it right now while it's still swollen, it could get to a Grade 3. That would require surgery," Ball said. "Trying to avoid that obviously. Let the swelling down, hopefully tape it up and get back to it."
This season, Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 35.7% shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
