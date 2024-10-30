Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Orlando Magic tonight in a game that could potentially propel the Bulls to the third seed.
Even though many expected the Bulls to be a rebuilding team this season, they've started the season with a 2-2 record that includes wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies - both are quality teams. While many typically sleep on Orlando, they won't be an easy opponent for Chicago.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, they'll have to face off against the Magic without one of their key players. The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Lonzo Ball as out with right wrist soreness. Ball is expected to be out for at least 10 days and will miss some time.
Throughout three games this season, Lonzo Ball averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes a game. Ball's numbers are all much lower than his averages, but his minutes have essentially been cut in half as well. One would have to imagine that as Ball gets more into game shape, his numbers will return to number.
Last season, the Orlando Magic swept the Chicago Bulls 4-0 in the regular season series. The Magic have beaten the Bulls six out of the last seven games.
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
