Los Angeles Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, as despite the two franchises both being prominent in NBA history, they are ending their seasons on two different trajectories. With the Lakers set to chase another NBA championship to chase the Boston Celtics, the Bulls are focusing on rebuilding for the future.
For the Lakers on Saturday night, they received some good news with several key players returning from injury as they look to avoid falling in the Western Conference standings. With so many returning faces, the Lakers have announced their starting lineup to go up against the Bulls.
The Lakers will start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jaxson Hayes, as everyone but Hayes was sidelined for the team's last contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. James makes his return from a six-game absence due to a groin injury, as Rui Hachimura is also available to play his first game since February.
It will be the first time the Lakers have seen the Bulls this season, as they'll face off one more time when the Lakers travel to Chicago next week. During last season's regular season series, the two sides split the season series one win each.
With tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles, the Lakers will look to overcome a Bulls team that has won six of their last eight games.
