Bulls News

Los Angeles Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineup vs the Chicago Bulls

Liam Willerup

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, as despite the two franchises both being prominent in NBA history, they are ending their seasons on two different trajectories. With the Lakers set to chase another NBA championship to chase the Boston Celtics, the Bulls are focusing on rebuilding for the future.

For the Lakers on Saturday night, they received some good news with several key players returning from injury as they look to avoid falling in the Western Conference standings. With so many returning faces, the Lakers have announced their starting lineup to go up against the Bulls.

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jaxson Hayes, as everyone but Hayes was sidelined for the team's last contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. James makes his return from a six-game absence due to a groin injury, as Rui Hachimura is also available to play his first game since February.

It will be the first time the Lakers have seen the Bulls this season, as they'll face off one more time when the Lakers travel to Chicago next week. During last season's regular season series, the two sides split the season series one win each.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, forward LeBron Jame
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate after a play during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

With tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles, the Lakers will look to overcome a Bulls team that has won six of their last eight games.

Related Articles

JJ Redick's Strong Bronny James Statement Before Lakers-Bulls

Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Bulls After Trade

DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History vs Chicago Bulls

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News