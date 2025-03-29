Massive Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
The Bulls are coming into this game with a four-game win streak, most recently seeing them score 9 points in 12.6 seconds to topple LeBron James and the Lakers for the second time in seven days.
Saturday night's game will be the second and final meeting between the Bulls and the Mavericks. Chicago fell short in the first meeting by a score of 99-119. The Bulls went scoreless multiple times, which caused them to fall into a hole from the first quarter on.
The Bulls are entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young. Josh Giddey is listed as available.
Lonzo Ball is DOUBTFUL with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, E.J. Liddell is out with an illness, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are both out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Mavericks have 10 players listed on their report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, P.J. Washington, and Brandon Williams.
Anthony Davis is PROBABLE with a left adductor strain.
Kyrie Irving is OUT with a left knee ACL tear.
Dante Exum is out with a left hand fracture, Daniel Gafford is doubtful with a right knee sprain, Kai Jones is questionable with a left hip contusion, Dereck Lively II is doubtful with a right ankle stress fracture, and Caleb Martin is probable with a right hip strain.
Additionally, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with right wrist surgery, P.J. Washington is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is probable with lower back tightness.
The Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
