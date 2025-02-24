Massive Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are heading to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Both teams are in the midst of extended losing streaks, the Bulls with a six-game streak and the 76ers with a seven-game streak.
Monday's game will be the third meeting between the two teams and the first in Philadelphia. The Bulls unfortunately dropped the previous two meetings, with the most recent game ending in a score of 109-97 in favor of the 76ers.
The Bulls are coming into the game with seven players listed on the report and typically that would give the advantage to the 76ers, however, they have their injury report woes as well. Chicago has listed: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, Jahmir Young, E.J. Liddell, and Emanuel Miller.
Coby White is probable with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder subluxation, Jalen Smith is out with a concussion, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendinosis, Jahmir Young is out on G League assignment, E.J. Liddell, and Emanuel Miller are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The 76ers have eight players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Justin Edwards, Jared McCain, and Alex Reese.
Joel Embiid is QUESTIONABLE as he deals with left knee injury management.
Paul George is AVAILABLE with a left finger splint.
Tyrese Maxey is QUESTIONABLE with a right finger sprain.
Kyle Lowry is out with right hip injury management, Eric Gordon is out with a right wrist sprain, Justin Edwards is out with a left ankle sprain, Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery, and Alex Reese is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers will face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
