NBA Admits Massive Missed Calls in Bulls vs Magic Game
The Chicago Bulls had a thrilling 20 point comeback victory against the Orlando Magic last night, but it was a comeback that almost didn't happen. In a game that the Bulls won by three points, it turns out the NBA made three crucial mistakes.
The first of the three mistakes was around the 2:00 mark. Zach LaVine was defending in the paint for longer than three seconds. If the referees would have appropriately called the moment, it would have resulted in the Orlando Magic receiving a free throw.
The second of the three mistakes was around the 1:30 mark. Nikola Vucevic was also defending in the paint for longer than three seconds and should have been whistled for a three-second call. The appropriate call would have given the Orlando Magic another free throw.
The third and final mistake was in the final possession of the game. Zach LaVine was again defending in the paint for longer than three seconds and should have been whistled for another three-second call. The appropriate call would have given the Orlando Magic their third free throw in the final two minutes.
In a game where the Chicago Bulls won by three points, the Orlando Magic should have been awarded three free throws in the final two minutes. It's an unfortunate reality for the Magic, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
