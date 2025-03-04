NBA Announces Cleveland Cavaliers Punishment Before Bulls Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on Tuesday, a matchup of two teams in far different positions. Separated by 26.5 games in the standings, the Bulls could still somehow make the playoffs and face the Cavaliers if they remain in the play-in tournament seeding and make it through.
However, that's not a direction Chicago wants to go in, given their Zach LaVine move at the deadline. Cleveland will be a tough team to face, regardless, given their 10-game winning streak. An impressive streak, but it almost came to an end for them in their past contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, where their top reserve shared comments about the officiating.
"I thought the refs were really bad tonight, especially Natalie [Sago]," Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome shared about the officiating against Portland. "She was really bad, so when stuff like that happens, they kind of lose control of the game."
Following his comments on the officials, Jerome was issued a $25,000 fine by the NBA, as announced by Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars. Regardless of what your thoughts may be, the NBA is strict on issuing fines for players or coaches who speak out against the officiating.
Coming off his 25-point effort against Portland, Jerome will look to build upon it in Tuesday's matchup against Chicago, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
