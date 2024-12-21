Bulls News

NBA Announces Punishment After Celtics-Bulls Game

The NBA has fined Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts after called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden.
Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts after called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are facing off again on Saturday night in a rematch of Thursday night’s contest. Defeating Boston by a final score of 117-108, Chicago upset its Eastern Conference rival in a game that contained a lot of controversy.

With several technical fouls being handed out down the stretch of this game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla pursued the officiating crew in an attempt to get his point across. While Mazzulla was able to recompose himself before speaking with reporters, which likely saved him some money, the Celtics head coach did not walk away from this game without discipline from the league.

Joe Mazzulla
Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts after called for a technical foul as they take on the Chicago Bulls in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the NBA announced that Mazzulla had been fined $35,000 for his actions.

Via NBA PR: “Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Celtics' 117-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 19 at TD Garden.”

The NBA also released a Pool Report after the game that explained the technical fouls given out. Speaking with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Crew Chief Tony Brothers said Mazzulla received a technical foul for being out of the coach’s box and on the floor.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News