NBA Champion Makes Controversial Michael Jordan Statement
Michael Jordan is noted by many of his peers as the greatest two-way player in the history of basketball. With 10 scoring titles and 9 NBA All-Defensive First Team awards, no one has ever done more on both sides than Michael Jordan. However, one former NBA champion strongly disagrees.
During an episode of the Sheed & Tyler show, former NBA champion Rasheed Wallace claimed that Michael Jordan was overrated on defense. In his opinion, Jordan didn't deserve as many defensive accolades as he won.
"Mike wasn't all that good of a defender," Wallace said. "All that's NBA s**t, yeah we like Mike, we gonna put him up there. I'm talking about being out there, I seen this motherf****r get his a** bust, where he couldn't stop a mothef****r against JR Rider. Probably against Clyde Drexler. Don't forget the early Joe Dumars. I'm not saying that he didn' t play defense. I'm just saying that his defense wasn't as high as most other cats at that time. I couldn't put him on like 10 or 11 consecutive first-team All-Defensive joints."
While some players may have won defensive accolades due to being media darlings, Michael Jordan has never been one of them. There's a reason why some of the league's greatest players have admitted that Jordan was phenomenal on defense. Wallace, on the other hand, started his career in 1995 and only played at the time as Jordan for three seasons before Jordan's second retirement. In all honesty, Rasheed Wallace isn't really qualified to make the statement that he's making.
