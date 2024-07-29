NBA Champion Makes LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Statement After USA-Serbia
Beginning the Paris Olympics Group Phase with an impressive win over Serbia, USA Basketball stayed perfect after a 5-0 run in their Showcase Games. Getting Kevin Durant back from injury in this game, Team USA received a special performance from the Phoenix Suns star who led all scorers with 23 points on just one missed shot.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had the best all-around game of any player on Sunday, finishing with 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. As James was dominating Serbia, former NBA guard Nick Young sent a message to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan that James is the greatest of all-time:
One of the arguments James has for being the greatest of all-time is his longevity. Still one of the best players in the world at age 39, James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and has the opportunity to put that record even further out of reach as he continues to play at a high level.
Young played 12 seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets. Winning a championship with Golden State in 2018, Young played with USA Basketball stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was also the head coach of that 2018 Warriors team.
