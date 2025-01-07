NBA Fans React to Chris Paul’s Instagram Post After Spurs-Bulls
The San Antonio Spurs have taken a big step forward in Victor Wembanyama’s second NBA season. Entering Tuesday, San Antonio is 18-18 which is good for 10th in the Western Conference standings.
While finishing near the bottom of the Play-In Tournament would make San Antonio’s path to the playoffs difficult, it’s a major improvement from last season’s 22-60 finish. A big reason for this step forward has been veteran point guard Chris Paul.
Signed in the offseason after being waived by the Golden State Warriors, Paul arrived to San Antonio looking to help reestablish a winning culture. Additionally, Paul was brought in to elevate Wembanyama.
The Spurs fell to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, but Paul had a strong showing with 18 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.
Following the game, Paul made a post on Instagram.
Via Paul: “One step at a time #CantGiveUpNow”
The post included two photos of the veteran point guard boarding the team plane, and it received several comments from NBA fans.
"Love you cp3," a fan commented.
"🐐," a fan wrote.
"Point god," a fan added.
"You did all that you could," a fan wrote of Paul's performance in the loss. "Thanks for being a leader to this young team."
"I hope u had something to say to the team after last nights loss," another fan wrote. "Good luck against the Bucks!"
Paul is in the late stages of his NBA career, but is still a productive player.
