NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid Injury News Before 76ers-Bulls
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has appeared in just four games this season. Dealing with left knee injury management, Embiid has been unable to do much for a 76ers team that is currently 6-15 on the season.
While being nine games under .500 at any point in the season is not where an NBA team wants to be, the 76ers are hopeful that they have enough time to turn things around if health permits. A possible step in that direction was made on Saturday when the 76ers listed Embiid as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Chicago Bulls with left knee injury management."
NBA fans have been reacting to this news ahead of Sunday’s Bulls-76ers showdown.
"Honestly I’d hold him out for a bit," a fan suggested.
"Man just sit him out until he's 100 percent healthy," another fan urged the team.
"He’s out," a fan predicted. "Done with the questionable nonsense"
"I will also by questionable to watch them," a fan joked.
76ers fans have been understandably frustrated with how this season has gone, and injuries are the biggest factor. With Embiid playing just four games, newly acquired star forward Paul George has played just 11 to begin his 76ers career.
