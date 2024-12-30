NBA Fans React to LaMelo Ball Injury News Before Bulls-Hornets
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets are set to face off on Monday in a game that many would view as two non-contenders in the Eastern Conference going at it. However, it means more than that as it was set to be the matchup between two brothers that hadn't faced off in over three years.
While Lonzo Ball has struggled with health problems the past few seasons, he's finally coming around to being on the floor consistently as he aims to increase his value in the open market with his contract expiring at season's end. For LaMelo Ball, he's experienced a breakout year as one of the top scorers in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, it looks as if NBA fans will have to wait till next year to see these two go at it once again.
Younger brother LaMelo has been listed as doubtful for Monday's contest with injuries to his ankle and wrist, as he missed the first chance at the matchup between the brothers back on December 13th. Now with fans having to wait till January 17th for the next chance, they took to social media to share their thoughts.
Via @ImSlydenn: "Bro what"
Via @McGrawDHSports: "Yet another Ball brothers matchup foiled? Last one was 11/29/21"
Via @ImSlydenn: "Melo all Star chances declining every day"
Based on the reactions, it's apparent that fans are upset about not being able to see the two Ball brothers face off on the court. In three career games against his younger brother, Lonzo has averaged 11.0 points and 5.7 assists with a 2-1 record.
