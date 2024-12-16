NBA Fans React to Latest Lonzo Ball Trade Report
NBA trade season is among us, with the Golden State Warriors kicking it off with their weekend acquisition of veteran guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. With the Eastern Conference being wide open and 12 of the 15 teams in the West having .500 or better records, it's expected that teams will be active in the trade market looking to ship out and acquire key players.
One of the teams expected to be actively selling ahead of the February 6th trade deadline is the Chicago Bulls, who have two former All-Stars in Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who could be key pieces to a contending team. Another one of their veteran players is Lonzo Ball, as a report has come out indicating his status in the Windy City.
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Chicago is expected to "aggressively shop" the veteran guard Ball.
Via Cowley: "A source indicated that the Bulls’ goal is to continue aggressively shopping Ball, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, as well as any other name that makes sense. That was their focus going into the season, and it remains their focus even while some solid moments of basketball have been played."
The former second-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft missed the past two seasons due to injury and has managed to play just nine games in 2024. With Ball only having appeared in 44 games total, here are how fans are reacting across social media:
Via @itz_zinzy: "Lakers would be absolutely foolish not to trade for Lonzo btw"
Via @snippin_hammer: "Don't blame them. Man is always injured"
Via @LONDO87540615: "Lonzo and LaMelo reunion the only way"
Via @1tylerholmes: "Lakers would be a lot better with a Lonzo/Reaves backcourt"
Via @Folkhero9: "Nuggets pls go get bro"
Based on the reactions, it appears as if fans are hoping that their team is able to land Ball and he can bring value as a playmaker and defender as he's done in the past. Otherwise, fans are also pointing out that the Bulls will likely not get much compensation out of trading him.
