NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Injury News Before Bulls-Nets

The Chicago Bulls have won three consecutive games, but their recent injuries have turned into a real concern. Key players like Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Coby White, and Lonzo Ball have all dealt with injuries recently, but the Bulls have continued finding ways to win.
Standout guard Lonzo Ball has now missed five consecutive games with a right wrist sprain and is now expected to miss his sixth straight.
The Bulls have listed Ball as doubtful on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets due to his wrist injury.
Ball's injury history has always been a concern, and now the 28-year-old guard cannot seem to catch a break. Ball has already missed 30 games this season but has been effective when healthy. Through 35 appearances, Ball is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 22.2 minutes per game.
Some fans have taken to social media to react to Ball's new status against the Nets, with many joking that he will likely be Thursday's game to see his brother LiAngelo Ball perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.
"Going to watch his brother perform instead," one fan joked.
"he’s going to rolling loud this weekend," a fan said.
"Coby White is going off again it appears," another fan replied.
Chicago's guard depth has taken a hit with all of these injuries, but luckily, the Bulls are in an awkward position where it does not help them to win but does not hurt them to lose. Still, getting Ball healthy and back on the court is a priority for the Bulls.
