NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Injury News Before Bulls-Rockets
The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting season, to say the least. While they don't have enough talent to be serious playoff contenders, the weakened state of the Eastern Conference has them finding themselves in the play-in tournament seeding. Even after trading away Zach LaVine at the deadline, it's unlikely they'll end up with top five lottery odds at season's end.
Chicago is also identifying which players on their roster will make sense for the future, and they decided to give guard Lonzo Ball an extension because of that. A season where he's battled injuries, a recent update has been provided on his status for Saturday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls.
According to the recent injury report, Ball has been listed as out due to a sprain in his right wrist. It's set to be the 32nd missed game for Ball this season, who has appeared in just 35 games after missing the start of the year. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to react to the guard's update.
"Oh no sad," one user replied.
"Exactly how many games has he played since he signed his extension?" a user questioned.
"Speedy recovery," another user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are not only upset to see Ball sidelined but also questioning why he got the extension from Chicago, given his injury history. Since being drafted in 2017, Ball has missed more entire seasons than seasons with at least 60 games played.
The tip-off between the Bulls and Rockets is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Houston, with Chicago still having a significant lead above the 11th-seeded Toronto Raptors.
