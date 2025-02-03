NBA Fans React to Major Kings-Bulls-Spurs Trade
Less than 24 hours after the NBA world witnessed one of the biggest trades in league history when the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, another blockbuster hit the table.
The Sacramento Kings are sending De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Chicago Bulls are getting involved to ship Zach LaVine to Sacramento. The full trade details:
Spurs receive: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS
NBA fans are having a field day with these two blockbusters, as social media got sent into a frenzy following the insane trade news.
"ONE OF THE BEST TRADE DEADLINES IN NBA HISTORY," one fan commented.
"I wonder how pairing DeRozan and LaVine will work out," another fan joked.
"So the Bulls got like nothing for LaVine??" a fan questioned.
"NGL kings getting all those picks and Lavine is not bad," another fan said.
This is certainly an interesting deal for the Bulls, trading away LaVine for Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and their own first-round pick. It is not necessarily a horrible package, but many can expect they were hoping to get more in return for their All-Star guard having a fantastic season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement