NBA Insider Provides Interesting Report on Lonzo Ball's Future
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season under first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson. While they were expected to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, nobody could've predicted they'd be heading into the All-Star break with likely the best record in the conference.
While their top four players Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have been terrific along with guys like Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently joined ESPN Cleveland to talk about some players that could interest the Cavaliers in the buyout market.
Windhorst pointed out that the Cavaliers could be in the market for guards with good size and defensive abilities, citing, "Two guys who could be bought out that fit that bill are Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons."
Both Ball and Simmons are in the final deal of their contracts this season, with Simmons making $40.3 million and Ball making $21.4 million. For Ball, the Chicago Bulls would likely prefer to trade Ball away instead of buying him out, as his expiring contract could net the team some draft capital in return.
Now that Ball has finally been able to stay on the court for the Bulls, he's turned that into a solid performance in January with averages of 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and is shooting 37.2% from behind the arc.
