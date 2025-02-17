NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony's Surprising Statement on Chicago Bulls Rookie
The intentions for the rest of the season for the Chicago Bulls are clear: drop in the standings and position themselves with the highest odds they can for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. After moving off Zach LaVine in a three-team deal to the Sacramento Kings, they find themselves on a four-game losing streak heading into their next matchup against the New York Knicks on February 20th.
Along with dropping down the standings, the Bulls also want to prioritize giving touches and opportunities to their younger players, including 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis. On a recent episode of his podcast, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared some high praise for the rising star in Chicago.
"I **** with Matas," Anthony shared on 7PM in Brooklyn. "He could have went to any school he wanted to, he could’ve been the top pick in the draft. But I think Chicago has something with Matas."
It has since been shut down, but Buzelis took the route of forgoing college and playing for the G League Ignite, a G League team that provided an alternative for NBA prospects over college that produced talents like Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Given Buzelis was a top 10 player nationally in his recruiting class, he could've gone anywhere, as Anthony mentioned.
Buzelis will look to build upon his expanded role the rest of this month and till the end of the season, as he's averaging 14.8 points per game in February.
