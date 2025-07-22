NBA Legend Confirms Potential LeBron James Team Up on Bulls, Knicks
The NBA community often finds itself in the rabbit hole of what-ifs. What if the Golden State Warriors didn't suffer injuries in the 2019 NBA Finals and completed the three-peat? What if Tim Duncan decided to sign with the Orlando Magic? What if Kevin Durant went first overall in the 2007 NBA Draft?
With some of these what-ifs, these situations are hard to say they could've happened. Looking at the what-ifs that surround LeBron James' career, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony revealed that the two stars tried to team up in their primes, circling two big market teams as potential landing spots.
Anthony revealed that it was supposed to be just Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh teaming up, with Carmelo and LeBron forming the other duo. "Me and Bron wanted it to be New York or Chicago. Chicago was in the fold. If we find a place, let it be Chicago," Anthony shared.
New York was obviously where Carmelo ended up, and neither player suited up for the Chicago Bulls in their career. They did end up teaming up later in their careers with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Anthony was a sixth man at that point in his career.
With Carmelo now retired and James nearing the end of his career, perhaps their sons could end up playing together in the NBA if Kiyan Anthony goes pro as he's set to begin his college career at Syracuse.
