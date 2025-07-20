NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Bold Ace Bailey Prediction
Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, perhaps the most talked-about player was Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. With Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper seemingly locked into their respective draft positions, conversations about where Bailey would end up were all over the board. After he declined to work out with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was unclear how low he'd fall.
After VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel went off the board with the third and fourth picks, the Utah Jazz stopped Bailey's slide with the fifth overall selection. Joining a young nucleus in Utah, NBA legend and ex-Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade spoke highly of Bailey and sees a successful future ahead for him.
“History shows you that the 5th pick can be a really good pick… [Ace Bailey] is one of those guys who can walk in the gym and give you 30," Wade said. Outside of Wade himself being selected with the fifth overall pick, other recent examples include Trae Young, De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, and DeMarcus Cousins.
Bailey appeared in just two Summer League games, both of which came in Salt Lake City. After an underwhelming first game, he posted 18 points and seven rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies in his final contest.
The Jazz trade of John Collins does open up more minutes for Bailey in his rookie season, but there is still plenty of other talent on the roster competing for playing time. If the Jazz can fully unlock Bailey's two-way abilities and see him turn into a high-level scorer, it will go down as a steal of a draft choice by Utah.
