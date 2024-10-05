NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Honest Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese have been in the national spotlight since college. The NCAA’s all-time leader in points, Clark faced off against Reese and LSU in the 2023 national championship game.
LSU defeated Iowa this game, and Reese taunted Clark in the final minutes. Using the “you can’t see me” gesture Clark had pulled out in a previous game against a different opponent, Reese generated a lot of conversation that still persists.
Clark was selected first overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA draft, and Reese was chosen by Chicago with the seventh pick.
During a recent episode of Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade spoke on the Clark-Reese rivalry.
“Ultimately, ya’ll different players,” Wade said. “You’re gonna bring different things to the game. But the way the game is viewed, ya’ll are the marketing tool that got the newer generation, newer eyes, kinda excited about her versus her.”
Wade added, “We like a versus. We all like a versus. So you guys had a versus that kinda got everybody in it. And it was good for the game at the right time.”
Clark received 66 of the 67 votes for WNBA Rookie of the Year, with Reese receiving one. Leading the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016, Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record and single-season rookie scoring record while making history in several other ways.
