NBA Legend Magic Johnson Slams Anthony Edwards for Michael Jordan's Era Statement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson slammed Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for his comments on Michael Jordan's era

Joey Linn

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently went viral for a controversial statement about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan being the only skilled player in his era.

“I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"

The Timberwolves star has been facing backlash for these remarks, especially from NBA legends who played in Jordan’s era.

One all-time great who recently slammed Edwards is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Speaking with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Johnson ripped Edwards, saying he has never won a championship at any level.

“I never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “There’s not nothing to really say. He didn't win a college championship. I don't even know if he won a high school championship."

Johnson is a five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP. Losing to Jordan’s Bulls in the 1991 NBA Finals, Johnson was unable to lead the Lakers to another title, which would have been his sixth.

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan
Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming after Edwards for his comments on Jordan’s era, Johnson made his feelings clear on what the Timberwolves star had to say.

