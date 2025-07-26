NBA Legend's Bold Statement Following Damian Lillard's Return To Portland
The NBA offseason has been full of surprises, and perhaps none was bigger than the Milwaukee Bucks deciding to waive and stretch star guard Damian Lillard, just months after he tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs. A move to make room for the team to sign Myles Turner, it was something NBA fans had never seen before.
Once Lillard hit the market, he was being linked to teams such as the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat, but ended up re-joining the Portland Trail Blazers to be closer to his family. A member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, Lillard lacks one major accomplishment: an NBA Finals ring. Addressing this, ex-Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade made a bold statement about it.
“Dame’s legacy in the NBA will be way bigger than a championship,” Wade said on his podcast. “I think every player that comes through this league’s legacy is not just built on a winning a championship. And we’ve got to stop doing that. Yes, if you’re one of the greatest, if you want to be on that Top 75. You want to be up there with the GOATS, yes, championships are a part of this game."
Lillard's NBA accomplishments include nine All-Star selections, seven All-NBA selections, and he has hit some of the most memorable buzzer-beaters in NBA history. However, joining the Trail Blazers in the state they are in now, it seems as though Lillard is putting his family above competing for a title.
"But that doesn’t mean that every player that comes through that is great at this game has to walk away with a championship for their legacy to be stamped. So Dame to me is one of those players that if he doesn’t sniff a championship, it doesn’t change the fact that Dame is a bad mother f—er," Wade added.
Lillard will now look to serve as a mentor for the young guards on the team, specifically Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. With veteran and NBA Champion Jrue Holiday also on the team, Portland has a stellar pair of stars for their young players to learn from.
Given that Lillard will likely miss all of next season and return to the court once he's 36 years old, there's a strong chance he's done racking up individual accomplishments, outside of climbing up all-time lists. But as Wade shared, Lillard has already accomplished a ton in the NBA and can now help set up the future of the Trail Blazers.
