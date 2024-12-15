NBA Trade Idea Pairs Ja Morant with Chicago Bulls Star
The Chicago Bulls have been on the fringe of a fire sale for the last few years in a row. While the team is halfway committed to the sale by getting rid of both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, they still have the contracts of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to shed.
One potential trade idea from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has suggested an idea that may benefit both the Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic.
Chicago Bulls receive: Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2027
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Nikola Vucevic
It was reported this week by Marc Stein & Jake Fischer that the Bulls are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Nikola Vucevic, so this trade would fulfill that desire. Not only would the team get a first-round pick, but they'd also receive a great contract and potential starting big man in Brandon Clarke. John Konchar's $18.4 million contract is a bit hefty, but it's still a winning deal for Vucevic. If the team could somehow receive two first-round picks for Vucevic though, that would be even better.
For the Grizzlies, getting Nikola Vucevic would be a very good starting caliber center. However, it'll make Zach Edey's position with the team a bit more awkward. It's clear that Edey can develop into a great player and that Memphis needs to give him the capability to do so.
It's hard to say if the Memphis Grizzlies would agree to this potential trade, but the Chicago Bulls would certainly love it.
