New Update on Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic NBA Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most interesting teams in NBA trade rumors since the offseason. After parting ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, it became clear what direction the Bulls were heading in. That said, veteran stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic remain on the roster.
Both LaVine and Vucevic are amid strong seasons, which many deemed necessary if the two were going to generate any trade interest before the deadline. While the trade value of these two players remains mostly unclear, a new report revealed what the Bulls are hoping to get back for their starting center.
Unable to net any draft compensation for Caruso, who several reports indicated was worth multiple first round picks, Chicago is hoping to go a different direction when dealing Vucevic.
Via Jake Fischer and Marc Stein on The People’s Insider: “After failing to extract any draft compensation from Oklahoma City in its Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey swap in June, Chicago is said to be seeking a first-round pick to part with center Nikola Vučević, who has had a tremendous season offensively. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting a sizzling 58.7% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers.”
Averaging 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season on incredible 59/47/85 shooting splits, perhaps Vucevic could net Chicago some nice draft picks.
