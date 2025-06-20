NBA Trade Idea Pairs Josh Giddey With $107 Million Star On Bulls
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a good position heading into next week's 2025 NBA Draft, with the 12th overall pick and some intriguing young pieces on the roster still. Chicago will likely extend Josh Giddey to a multi-year extension as well this summer, following his stellar end-of-season play. They will also be tasked with deciding Coby White's future with the team.
As for their 12th pick, most mock drafts have the Bulls targeting a center with their lottery pick. However, a new trade idea by ESPN has Chicago moving off of that pick, instead adding a star guard to pair alongside Giddey.
In an idea by ESPN's Chris Herring, he has the Bulls trading off one of their poor contract in Patrick Williams to land Raptors star guard RJ Barrett.
Chicago Bulls receive: RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors receive: Patrick Williams, Jevon Carter, 12th overall pick
"The Bulls would, in the 25-year-old Barrett, add another 20-point scorer to their young lineup and in doing so move on from Williams, the 2020 fourth overall pick who has regressed offensively after signing a five-year, $90 million deal," Herring wrote.
"The upside for Chicago is that it should get far more nightly box-score production, especially in terms of scoring, from the Canadian southpaw, aiding the Bulls' 20th-ranked offense," he added.
Landing Barrett would also give the Bulls flexibility to move off White, who has been in trade rumors since this year's deadline. Therefore, Chicago could find a way to pair White and Nikola Vucevic in a deal to land a long-term option at the center position.
Related Articles
Ex-Bulls, Celtics Star Reportedly Nearing A Major European Move
Josh Giddey Sends Post During Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 6
Ex-Lakers, Bulls Guard Makes Pacers-Thunder Game 7 Prediction