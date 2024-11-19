Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends 2x All-Star to Lakers for D'Angelo Russell

The Chicago Bulls could make sense as a trade partner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to guard D'Angelo Russell (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Acrisure Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to guard D'Angelo Russell (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Acrisure Arena. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the NBA season an impressive 9-4 through 13 games, but they may still be looking to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline in February. In a recent report on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania said Los Angeles is in the market for a big man.

“They have said this for a while, and I've reported this, they are actively looking for a big man to add to that lineup," Charania said of the Lakers. "Who could that be? But they have assets to play with, they have contracts to play with."

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that lands the Lakers two-time NBA All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls.

Lakers Receive: Nikola Vučević
Bulls Receive: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, 2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)

"Adding his $20 million salary to the 2025-26 balance sheet shouldn't faze the Lakers when they're not including a first-round pick," Favale wrote of Vucevic. "Dealing with a potentially more competitive market is the bigger hurdle."

LeBron James and Nikola Vucevic
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Vucevic has played well so far this season, averaging 20.7 points and 9.9 rebounds on very impressive 59/48/85 shooting splits. Entering the season, Vucevic and Zach LaVine were the two Bulls players many felt could play themselves onto contenders by the trade deadline. 

With the Lakers playing well, they could certainly be aggressive buyers this season.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

