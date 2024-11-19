NBA Trade Idea Sends 2x All-Star to Lakers for D'Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the NBA season an impressive 9-4 through 13 games, but they may still be looking to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline in February. In a recent report on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania said Los Angeles is in the market for a big man.
“They have said this for a while, and I've reported this, they are actively looking for a big man to add to that lineup," Charania said of the Lakers. "Who could that be? But they have assets to play with, they have contracts to play with."
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that lands the Lakers two-time NBA All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls.
Lakers Receive: Nikola Vučević
Bulls Receive: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, 2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)
"Adding his $20 million salary to the 2025-26 balance sheet shouldn't faze the Lakers when they're not including a first-round pick," Favale wrote of Vucevic. "Dealing with a potentially more competitive market is the bigger hurdle."
Vucevic has played well so far this season, averaging 20.7 points and 9.9 rebounds on very impressive 59/48/85 shooting splits. Entering the season, Vucevic and Zach LaVine were the two Bulls players many felt could play themselves onto contenders by the trade deadline.
With the Lakers playing well, they could certainly be aggressive buyers this season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls