Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends Ex-Bulls Superstar to Los Angeles Lakers

This NBA trade idea is between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Joey Linn

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Finals.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Finals. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

If an NBA superstar becomes involved in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers will almost certainly be mentioned as a potential suitor. This is especially the case as LeBron James enters the final years of his NBA career, because the Lakers need to upgrade their roster in order to be considered a real threat in the Western Conference.

Finding a star who can help James win now while also helping lead the Lakers alongside Anthony Davis in a post-James world is no easy task. This player is likely not currently available, and if he were to become available, the Lakers would have to pay a steep price.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical trade that sends Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Lakers.  

Lakers receive: Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson

Heat receive: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick

Via Bailey: “Adding Butler to the mix might create some interesting spacing issues. The floor could get a little crowded with him and AD both on it, but he'd obviously represent a talent upgrade.”

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the 2020 NBA Finals. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Butler began his career with the Chicago Bulls where he grew into a superstar. Spending the last five years in Miami, Butler has remained one of the game’s premier forwards. 

While the fit alongside James and Davis could take some working through, the upside of Butler on the Lakers is intriguing.

Published
