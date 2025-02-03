New Report on Chicago Bulls' Plans After Zach LaVine Trade
The NBA's trade deadline arrives on Thursday, February 6th, meaning teams are starting to assemble and agree to deals to prepare themselves for the rest of the season and the future. This past weekend started with one of the biggest blockbusters in NBA history, with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers essentially swapping Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.
However, less than 24 hours later, the Chicago Bulls, who were expected to be sellers at the deadline, got involved in a trade. Agreeing to part ways with All-Star level guard Zach LaVine, the Bulls acquired the full rights to their 2025 first back from the San Antonio Spurs and got three other players in the deal. While Chicago could just let all the contracts expire in two years, there's indication they might be on the move elsewhere.
Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson joined the podcast "By The Horns: A Chicago Bulls Show" to discuss the recent trade for the Bulls. While Nikola Vucevic is still being shopped, Johnson said he thinks fans should keep an eye on one of the recent acquisitions to be rerouted.
"The Bulls need to create two roster spots for this trade to be finalized," Johnson said. "I'm told that Chris Duarte and Torrey Craig are the likely candidates to be waived if they cannot be moved first. I've also been told... keep your eyes on Tre Jones in the sense that maybe he might be on the move elsewhere."
Given Jones' expiring contract paired with his prior experience as a start in San Antonio, he could be an intriguing trade asset for a team, given the Bulls already have a plethora of guards on the roster. Since the trade can't be completed until two roster spots are opened, a move of Jones could be coming shortly.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement