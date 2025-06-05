New Report on Ex-Bulls Player Joining Houston Rockets Front Office
The NBA offseason is mostly in full swing outside of the NBA Finals. Many teams are preparing for the draft in three weeks or preparing their plans for trades and free agency, but teams are also shuffling their front offices around.
Many teams like to hire former players for their organizations once they retire, as they're already familiar with the staff, city, and organization, and have built genuine connections with that staff. That appears to have happened again.
Kelly Iko of The Athletic has reported that former Chicago Bull D.J. Augustin will be joining the Houston Rockets front office in some capacity, though the exact position isn't known yet.
Augustin was well-traveled in his 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Orlando Magic, Charlotte (then) Bobcats, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.
Most of Augustin's time was spent with the Magic and Bobcats, but he was with the Bulls for most of the 2013-14 season, as he was waived by the Toronto Raptors early in the season. He averaged 14.9 PPG and 5.0 APG in his time with Chicago.
D.J. Augustin also starred at the University of Texas, playing alongside future NBA players Kevin Durant, Damion Jones, and Dexter Pittman under Rick Barnes. He now gets a chance to return to the state he played at in college, as well as go back to an organization he played for as recently as 2022. He signed a contract with the Rockets again in 2023 but didn't end up playing and retired a year later.
