New Report on Failed Bulls-Magic Blockbuster Trade
The Chicago Bulls have a major offseason ahead after another season ending in the Play-In Tournament. After going 39-43, the Bulls have the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with a mix of young players and veterans to deal with.
After a blockbuster trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic that saw star guard Desmond Bane depart from the team that drafted him, a report emerged that a different move nearly went down involving the Bulls.
According to the Locked on Bulls podcast, Orlando's front office approached Chicago with a trade highlighted by Bulls star Coby White before the Bane deal went down. The 25-year-old averaged 20.4 points per game this past season and has emerged as the team's top scoring option.
The Magic reportedly offered Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and two first-round picks in exchange for White. The debate on social media has been whether or not Chicago made a mistake turning down the deal.
Bane had similar stats to White, but was traded for Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and four unprotected first-round picks. What would have been most enticing for the Bulls would have been the two first-round picks; however, it's unclear where they would have ended up. Seeing as how the Magic are looking to be competitive, they were likely to have been late first-round picks.
Chicago will instead keep its star guard for now as the offseason starts. The Bulls will enter an offseason that should bring major changes around the NBA, including them.
Related Articles
Bulls Legend Sends Message Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7
NBA Trade Idea Pairs Josh Giddey With $107 Million Star On Bulls
Ex-Bulls, Celtics Star Reportedly Nearing A Major European Move