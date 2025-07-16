Warriors Player's Interesting Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Trade Reports
The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been a disappointing one in the eyes of their fan base, as they've yet to make a single move, trade or signing, since the start of free agency. They did see fan favorite and three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney depart, making a move to the New Orleans Pelicans.
While the team remains firm in rumors to land players Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, the main talking point continues to be Jonathan Kuminga. Alongside other restricted free agents around the NBA, Kuminga has yet to come to a new deal, with trade rumors continuing to be floated. Amid this, his teammate made a rather interesting comment on the situation.
Joining Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis said, "[Jonathan Kuminga] was a great teammate." Mentioning Kuminga in the past tense is surely an eyebrow raiser, especially with the context that Jackson-Davis' agent is the brother of Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy.
Jackson-Davis could've very well misspoken, but he could also know something that many don't. There have been plenty of reports flying around out there about Kuminga, even that he could return to Golden State with the expectation that he'd be traded at the deadline for his full contract value. At this point, reports indicate his long-term future isn't in Golden State.
Kuminga is coming off his fourth season with the Warriors, having averaged 15.3 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field. He did impress during their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it seems as though the addition of Jimmy Butler makes his fit less than ideal.
